Ireland Honors Sinéad O’Connor, Shane MacGowan, Christy Dignam, & Séamus Begley With Postage Stamps

News September 13, 2024 4:46 PM By Chris DeVille

An Post, Ireland’s postal service, is putting some of the country’s most beloved music legends on a new series of stamps. The Iconic Irish Voices series features stamps with portraits of four musical artists, all of whom have died over the past couple years. Singer-songwriter Sinéad O’Connor is on one, as is Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan. Christy Dignam of the band Aslan gets a stamp too, and traditional Irish accordion player Séamus Begley rounds out the series.

An Post CEO David McRedmond shared this statement with the Irish Times:

It’s still hard to accept that Christy, Séamus, Sinéad and Shane are no longer with us. Each of them shone brightly and bravely throughout their lives, bringing good times, inspiration and joy to millions upon millions of people. They were proud Irish artists whose work explored, often critically, our identity as a people. We are greatly honoured on behalf of the people of Ireland to release these special stamps as symbol of the nation’s respect and pride in their musical genius and their impact on the world.

The stamps were designed by Shaughn McGrath of Shaughn McGrath Creative, and you can purchase them here. Thanks to reader Daniel for the tip!

