Ted Nugent Responds To Pearl Jam Turning His Song Into Anti-Gun Anthem

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam released their new album Dark Matter. They’ve been playing those songs on tour, but on Thursday the legendary rock band threw in a revised version of Ted Nugent’s 1975 hit “Stranglehold” in Baltimore.

Pearl Jam are longtime advocates for gun safety, so Eddie Vedder changed the lyrics, instead singing: “I don’t own a gun, never want to own a gun.” It’s their first time playing it in 32 years. Nugent is notoriously a pro-gun right wing conservative who briefly hosted a Discovery Channel series called Ted Nugent’s Gun Country. He responded to the cover on X, writing, “hey Eddie join me on my RAV spirit campfire to discuss how your insane liberal policies have created an explosion in engineered violent recidivism while you fight to disarm helpless innocent citizens.” Watch Peal Jam’s rendition below.