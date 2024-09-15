Playboi Carti Brooklyn Pop-Up Show Shut Down By Police

There were a whole lotta red and blue lights (sorry) at Playboi Carti’s Brooklyn pop-up show Saturday night. The enigmatic rapper, fresh off announcing new album Music and beefing with Lucki, was hosting a public birthday party for himself (announced the day before) at Brooklyn Warehouse in Crown Heights when cops showed up and shut the whole thing down.

Carti’s birthday party gig was ticketed, but it looks like way more people showed up than the venue’s 3,000 capacity. Someone on Instagram wrote that venue security “let people under 21 and without tickets in, people told their friends, and then 10k+ people showed up.” Others wrote that they were getting trampled trying to enter the venue. One guy tried rapping Carti’s new single “All Red” at the cops to shut them up, but that didn’t work.

Carti took to his alt Instagram account to share his grievances: “NYPD SHUT ME DOWN I TRIED SOOO HARD TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU TONIGHT THE MUSIC WAS ABOUT TO BE INSANE I WAS OUTSIDE THE WHOLE TIME THEY TOLD ME THEY WOULD LOCK ME UP IF I GOT OUT THE CAR ITS MY FUCKIN BIRYHDAY WTF.”

Then he apparently hit the club.

See some posts from his weekend below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @omgtvmedia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @opium_00pium

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @opium_00pium

Damn it’s a lot of ppl Attending at the Carti party @ the Brooklyn warehouse this wild pic.twitter.com/16R1ysHvmr — cantguardmee++ (@ihydj_) September 15, 2024

Playboi Carti and Lucki are beefing on Instagram👀 Apparently Carti thinks Lucki was sneak dissing him when he bought a chain and said “crosses up” right after he dropped ALL RED with “upside down cross” in the chorus pic.twitter.com/XHRPdwROry — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) September 14, 2024

PLAYBOI CARTI AND LIL UZI VERT REPORTEDLY SPOTTED IN THE CLUB TOGETHER “Playboi Carti in the buildin , Uzi in the buildin”👀 pic.twitter.com/wfuAQALnps — 🛸🌍💕®️ (@_michael513) September 15, 2024

As for Music, Carti’s first album in four years has a single, but not a release date or album cover.