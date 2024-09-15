Playboi Carti Brooklyn Pop-Up Show Shut Down By Police

September 15, 2024 By Abby Jones

There were a whole lotta red and blue lights (sorry) at Playboi Carti’s Brooklyn pop-up show Saturday night. The enigmatic rapper, fresh off announcing new album Music and beefing with Lucki, was hosting a public birthday party for himself (announced the day before) at Brooklyn Warehouse in Crown Heights when cops showed up and shut the whole thing down.

Carti’s birthday party gig was ticketed, but it looks like way more people showed up than the venue’s 3,000 capacity. Someone on Instagram wrote that venue security “let people under 21 and without tickets in, people told their friends, and then 10k+ people showed up.” Others wrote that they were getting trampled trying to enter the venue. One guy tried rapping Carti’s new single “All Red” at the cops to shut them up, but that didn’t work.

Carti took to his alt Instagram account to share his grievances: “NYPD SHUT ME DOWN I TRIED SOOO HARD TO CELEBRATE WITH YOU TONIGHT THE MUSIC WAS ABOUT TO BE INSANE I WAS OUTSIDE THE WHOLE TIME THEY TOLD ME THEY WOULD LOCK ME UP IF I GOT OUT THE CAR ITS MY FUCKIN BIRYHDAY WTF.”

Then he apparently hit the club.

See some posts from his weekend below.

 

As for Music, Carti’s first album in four years has a single, but not a release date or album cover.

