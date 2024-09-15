Watch k.d. lang Reunite With The Reclines For First Time In 32 Years

Watch k.d. lang Reunite With The Reclines For First Time In 32 Years

News September 15, 2024 5:08 PM By Abby Jones

It’s been over three decades since Canadian country legend k.d. lang performed with the Reclines, the band she shared the stage with throughout the ’80s. That changed Saturday night when they all reunited to celebrate lang’s induction into the Canadian Country Music Hall Of Fame.

lang and the Reclines did “Big Boned Gal” from their 1989 album Absolute Torch And Twang, the last album they recorded together. Plus, she dressed the part in a colorful western getup straight out of a children’s book. The last time the Reclines performed with lang was 32 years ago, just a few weeks after the singer famously came out. Watch some clips of the performance below.

 

A post shared by katja virtanen (@katja_virtanen_)

 

A post shared by MuchMusic (@muchofficial)

 

A post shared by Pure Country Radio (@purecountryca)

 

A post shared by Jason McCoy (@thejasonmccoy)

