Sturgill Simpson is just getting back into the swing of performing after three years off the road. He made up for that lost time Saturday night with a whopping three hour-long set at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. In July, he shared Passage Du Desir, his first album under the new moniker Johnny Blue Skies; last night’s show saw him debut a handful of tracks from that album, plus some fan favorites from his back catalog. The 32-song setlist also saw him do a bunch of covers, including nods to Neil Diamond, the Doors, the Allman Brothers Band, Roy Orbison, When In Rome, Prince, and more. Someone in the crowd took a two-part video of the whole thing, and you can watch those (and see the full setlist) below.

Sturgill Simpson setlist from last night. Almost three hours, 30 songs. Damn. pic.twitter.com/KTzJLjQAL3 — That One Show With Bryan Combs (@ThatOneShowBC) September 15, 2024

SETLIST:

“Brace For Impact (Live A Little)”

“A Good Look”

“LA Woman” (The Doors Cover)

“Welcome To Earth (Pollywog)”

“It Ain’t All Flowers”

“Best Clockmaker On Mars”

“I Don’t Mind”

“All Said And Done”

“Mint Tea” (Johnny Blue Skies Song)

“Sing Along”

“Voices”

“Midnight Rider” (The Allman Brothers Band Cover)

“Red Red Wine” (Neil Diamond Cover)

“Railroad Of Sin”

“The Promise” (When In Rome Cover)

“A Whiter Shade Of Pale” (Procol Harum Cover)

“Crying” (Roy Orbison Cover)

“Turtles All The Way Down”

“Living The Dream”

“If The Sun Never Rises Again” (Johnny Blue Skies Song)

“Long White Line” (Moore & Napier Cover)

“I’d Have To Be Crazy” (Steven Fromholz Cover)

“Right Kind Of Dream” (Johnny Blue Skies Song)

“All Around You”

“Call To Arms”

“You Don’t Miss Your Water” (William Bell Cover)

“Fastest Horse In Town”

“Jupiter’s Faerie” (Johnny Blue Skies Song)

“Scooter Blues” (Johnny Blue Skies Song)

“Life Of Sin”

“One For The Road” (Johnny Blue Skies Song)

“Purple Rain” (Prince Cover)