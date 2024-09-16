2nd Grade, the tremendous Philly power-pop project headed up by Peter Gill, is back today with a trio of amazing songs from a new album coming soon. The LP is titled Scheduled Explosions, and we’ll have all 23 of its songs it in our clutches late next month. In the meantime, we get to hear three of them today. The gracefully gliding melancholy jangle “Made Up My Own Mind,” the fuzzed-out lo-fi banger “Out Of The Hive,” and the tender, minimal gem “Airlift.” All three are holy shit good.

“Made Up My Own Mind” is billed as the proper lead single, and Gill shared this statement about it:

I came up with the melody while I was biking around working in downtown Philly. Lyrically it ended up being an anthem about the joys of thinking for yourself, constructed entirely of cliches. That’s my sardonic reading, but I hope the song works too as just a pure optimistic expression of pop.

Immerse yourself in a wealth of power-pop goodness below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Live From Missile Command”

02 “Triple Bypass in B-Flat”

03 “Uncontrollably Cool”

04 “Out Of The Hive”

05 “Fashion Disease”

06 “Joan On Ice”

07 “Crybaby Semiconductor”

08 “Ice Cream Social Acid Test”

09 “Instant Nostalgia”

10 “Like Otis Redding”

11 “Airlift”

12 “King Of Marvin Gardens”

13 “Made Up My Own Mind”

14 “No Fly Zone”

15 “All About You”

16 “Evil Things”

17 “Bureau Of Autumn Sorrows”

18 “Like A Wild Thing”

19 “American Rhythm”

20 “Jingle Jangle Nuclear Meltdown”

21 “Sophomores In The Wild”

22 “68 Comeback”

23 “I Wanna Be On Your Mind”

Scheduled Explosions is out 10/25 on Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here, and bury me at Pepperidge Farms.