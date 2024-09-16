Shakira Walks Offstage In Miami After Noticing Fan Filming Up Her Dress

People continue to do some really fucked up things in public. Resurgent global pop icon Shakira has recently been building up to the release of the upcoming single “Soltera,” a collaboration with the Brazilian star Anitta. On Saturday night night, she put in a quick impromptu appearance at the nightclub LIV Miami, jumping up onstage and dancing to the still-unreleased track, but she apparently stopped when she noticed someone trying to film up her dress.

This is all speculation based on a brief viral video of Shakira dancing onstage at LIV, but the clip shows Shakira dancing to “Soltera” and then waving her finger at someone in the crowd pulling her hem down, and putting her hands on her hips. She’s smiling in one moment, and then her expression visibly changes. She goes back to dancing for a few more seconds, then does the “cut it off” gesture and leaves the stage.

Shakira leaves the stage after people were filming under her dress whilst she was dancing to her new single. People are GROSS. pic.twitter.com/AxlBw6yFZL — FEIM (@FeimM_) September 15, 2024

Pop stars, and everyone else, should be able to go out in public without people pulling this shit.