Catherine Wheel Frontman Hasn’t Seen His Former Bandmates In 24 Years But Does Think They’ll Eventually Reunite

Amidst the recent shoegaze revival, many of the genre’s classic bands have gotten back together to tour and to make more music. But Catherine Wheel, a British band who got major burn on American alternative rock radio, have remained dormant ever since the release of their final album, 2000’s Wishville. Last year, people got excited when the band launched an Instagram account and started teasing something, but it turned out to be just a couple of vinyl-only EPs finally showing up on streaming services. Now, former frontman Rob Dickinson talks about the state of Catherine Wheel in a new podcast interview.

After the end of Catherine Wheel, Rob Dickinson released one solo album, 2005’s Fresh Wine For The Horses, and he hasn’t been in the public eye much since then. Instead, he’s made a career for himself in the world of car design; his company Singer Vehicle Design remodels Porsche 911s. As this Reddit thread points out, Dickinson recently spoke to the podcaster Guy Perryman. In the interview, Dickinson mainly talks about his car work, but he also describes his time with the band. He says that he wishes the band had taken things less seriously and that they may have focused too much on a punishing American tour schedule when they could’ve turned their attention elsewhere.

In the interview, Dickinson claims that he hasn’t seen the other Catherine Wheel members since the 2000 breakup. But he’s still confident that they’ll eventually return: “I think I will come back to it eventually. I think we’ll make another record, actually, before we all die.” You can hear the podcast here.