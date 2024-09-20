Imagine a scenario where you’re just two months out from a presidential election where it feels like the fate of the country, and even the free world as a concept, is on the line. The previous years have been full of tragedy, protest, fear, media distrust and paranoia. Unprecedented societal shifts introduce “new normals” and generations of kids are marked by the conditions they’re born into. The stakes have never been, nor could they be, any higher.

Wake me up when September ends, am I right?

If 1994’s Dookie was the album that made Green Day the biggest punk band in the world, American Idiot is the album that transcended punk entirely, rocketing Green Day to new heights of visibility at a time when their career had seemed to be flagging. Even most hit pop albums don’t enjoy the kind of cultural saturation and statistical dominance Green Day achieved here.

Upon its release 20 years ago this Saturday, American Idiot became Green Day’s first #1 album in the US, posting career-best first-week sales of 267,000 and spending three weeks atop the Billboard 200. Its songs were everywhere, including Top 40 radio. After “American Idiot” became Green Day’s first Hot 100 entry, the next three singles cracked the top 20. In terms of objective metrics, “Boulevard Of Broken Dreams” (#2), “Holiday” (#19), and “Wake Me Up When September Ends” (#6) are the band’s biggest hits by far. Two decades later, with American Idiot six times platinum in America alone, the sight of Green Day in their newly applied eyeliner and black-and-red uniforms is arguably the defining image of the band.

There are multiple ways to think about American Idiot, depending on how you received it. There’s the album that (re)launched a band into the stratosphere after it looked like they were on their way out. Just a few years earlier they had veered away from its core sound to mixed results with Warning, then put out a greatest hits album and rarities release — two things that bands on the upswing don’t tend to do. American Idiot, though, turned a whole generation of kids onto not only distorted guitars and punk rock sensibilities, but also made them question authority and the status quo and maybe start thinking about why saying the Pledge of Allegiance every day before school is actually sort of weird.

And then there’s the other way to look at American Idiot: an album that took a great band and turned them into a corny theater kid act, alienating the fans who loved them for their snotty punk rock roots and mud-slinging childish antics that defined much of the post-Nirvana ‘90s. In a word: They were sellouts. Posers, perhaps.

Until American Idiot, Dookie was the BC/AD dividing line of Green Day. It was where fans drew the “I like their old stuff better before they sold out” line. The fans who only heard “Basket Case” or “When I Come Around” but never “Going To Pasalacqua” or “1,000 Hours” were just trendy, and Green Day were turning their back on the scene that birthed them by signing to the major label and securing the bag. If you were too young for Nevermind, Dookie might’ve been the first time you heard anything like this; it got countless kids on the path to punk rock and every associated subgenre.

If you were too young for Dookie, though, American Idiot was probably the album for you. It hit kids of a certain age who were growing up alongside all of the things Billie Joe Armstrong was singing about, but without any of the context to understand it — a perfect audience for mostly vague, mostly one-size-fits-all references and surface-level political action. These kids remembered the towers falling and the war in the Middle East. They remembered the fear in their teachers’ and parents’ eyes. They remembered drills preparing for an attack in their town, to say nothing of the armed intruder drills that by 2004 had unfortunately become a norm and have only become more tragically necessary since.

For kids who hadn’t yet figured out that the adults in the room might not actually have all of the answers, that some things might go deeper than the answers they were getting in school or at home, or that terrorists might not just envy America’s freedom and that it might not actually be the best country in the world, a song that starts with “Don’t want to be an American Idiot” hit like a sledgehammer.

The message isn’t deep because it couldn’t be. At this point in time, Green Day needed a hit. They needed a louder return to form after the quirky, acoustic-heavy, and often underappreciated Warning. They needed something that could sell. After all, they were still on a major label and were considered marketable. As Armstrong said in Kerrang! in 2005, the suits at Warner thought the band had “lost their fucking minds” when they said they had a rock opera full of nine-minute anthems, but they still footed the bill, confident it would sell.

Overall, American Idiot isn’t actually a political record. There are really only two songs with specific references to anything political — the title track and “Holiday,” with its spoken-word breakdown:

Sieg Heil to the President Gasman

Bombs away is your punishment

Pulverize the Eiffel Towers

Who criticize your government

Bang-bang goes the broken glass, and

Kill all the fags that don’t agree

Trials by fire, settin’ fire

Is not a way that’s meant for me

Billie Joe Armstrong did not invent political commentary and — take it from a guy who would blurt out “Green Day” when asked his favorite band of all time — he’s not especially good at it. The point of American Idiot was not to teach geopolitics and the specific, itemized failings of the Bush administration, but it did at least point to the fact that there were some cracks in the foundation and allow kids to notice that something was up. There were, in fact, “hollow lies” that you could, in fact, “beg to dream and differ” from. And hidden in the sprawling multi-part Who worship and pageantry, kids of this certain age could blissfully fancy themselves the revolutionaries of their time, or at least their junior high school, ready to dismantle the establishment one catchy chorus at a time, much to the chagrin of the older brothers and cousins who still swore the only correct Green Day album to canonize was Dookie.

As soon as the overture of “American Idiot” ended, you were starting the plot in earnest, following the “Jesus Of Suburbia” through his unsatisfactory homelife with Moms and Brads, chemical distractions, the belief that life could be better if only he was able to get out of this rut and this town, and a Fight Club-esque journey of split personality.

One of the key things Green Day did well with American Idiot that set itself apart from capital-p Political music of the time was that they expanded on the idea of Bush-era life beyond yelling about the actual policies or simply directing anger at the leaders. That stuff is almost incidental. There was empathy and relatability to the civilians not engaged in any war at home or abroad, but simply fighting against youthful apathy, self-doubt, and ennui, just as they had when they were writing about biting their lips and closing their eyes.