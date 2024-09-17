REO Speedwagon Breaking Up Due To “Irreconcilable Differences”

REO Speedwagon will soon be no more. The rock band — whose decades-long run spawned the number one hits “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You” — today announced their breakup due to “irreconcilable differences” between bandmates Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin.

REO have been fairly consistent since their formation in 1967. Last November, Hall announced that he’d be taking a break from touring as he recovered from back surgery, with bassist/singer Matt Bissonette serving as his touring replacement. Hall intended to get back in commission this year, but back surgeries are precarious, and those plans didn’t exactly pan out. REO Speedwagon’s current lineup has plans to keep touring the US through the next couple of months, but once those shows are done, they’re done touring for good.

Here’s the full statement from REO Speedwagon: