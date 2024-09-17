REO Speedwagon Breaking Up Due To “Irreconcilable Differences”
REO Speedwagon will soon be no more. The rock band — whose decades-long run spawned the number one hits “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Keep On Loving You” — today announced their breakup due to “irreconcilable differences” between bandmates Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin.
REO have been fairly consistent since their formation in 1967. Last November, Hall announced that he’d be taking a break from touring as he recovered from back surgery, with bassist/singer Matt Bissonette serving as his touring replacement. Hall intended to get back in commission this year, but back surgeries are precarious, and those plans didn’t exactly pan out. REO Speedwagon’s current lineup has plans to keep touring the US through the next couple of months, but once those shows are done, they’re done touring for good.
Here’s the full statement from REO Speedwagon:
To our fans: Bruce has intended to be Back On the Road Again by now. If it were up to just him, he’d be back on tour… but it’s not up to just him. The consensus opinion was that he had not recovered sufficiently to be able to perform at the level the fans have come to expect. Bruce respected that opinion and is grateful that Matt has been around to keep the Wagon rolling through the summer tour. Bruce never had any intention of retiring or walking away from the band, fans, and crew he has loved for almost 50 years.
For Kevin’s part, he too has never had any intention of leaving the band, and the fans and crew mean the world to him, as well.
Due to this complex situation, irreconcilable differences arose between Bruce and Kevin. So, it is with great sadness that we announce REO Speedwagon will cease touring effective January 1, 2025. Neal, Kevin, and Bruce thank their fans for all their years of loyal support and for giving back to the band such wonderful memories that will remain with each of them forever.