Greg Mendez – “First Time”

We’re pretty big fans of Greg Mendez around these parts. The singer-songwriter spent quite a few years cutting his teeth in the Philly DIY scene, but his excellent 2023 self-titled album is what really put him on the map. Today, he’s announcing his signing to the great indie label Dead Oceans, who are releasing his EP First Time / Alone next month. Its lead single “First Time” is out now.

Not long after putting out his record last year, Mendez had to undergo intensive surgery on his right wrist. You can imagine that makes things difficult for someone whose music is very guitar-based. (He also wrote Greg Mendez while recovering from a concussion. Poor guy.) The A-side of First Time / Alone sees Mendez tinkering away at an electric organ with one hand, while the B-side contains some of the first songs he wrote after he was able to play guitar again.

“First Time” falls into the former category, as gentle, spare chords backdrop Mendez’s musings on his own shortcomings in a relationship: “I would’ve lost in any fight/ I know it’s not the first time that you’ve been right.” Below, watch Rena Johnson and Gustav Hein’s music video for the song, and see the EP’s full tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01. “Mountain Dew Hell”

02. “First Time”

03. “Alone”

04. “Pain Meds”

First Time / Alone is out 10/18 via Dead Oceans.