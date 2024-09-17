Yes, it’s another shoegaze band. But this one is pretty good! They’re called Split Chain, they’re from the UK, and they’ve recently signed with Epitaph Records. Their music is also heavily influence by grunge and nu-metal, culminating in a very ’90s sound. You can hear all that on today’s new single “(Re)-Extract,” which features Band To Watch alums Softcult.

“(Re)-Extract” hits that sweet spot of feeling heavy and hard-hitting without losing sight of melody. They initially released a version of the song last year, but Softcult add a nice dreamy element to it. Of the song’s meaning, Split Chain explain: “It’s so easy to get stuck in negative spirals, admitting defeat and accepting it as part of you and your personality; when in fact it is possible to find a way out.”

Watch Murry Deaves and Bert Martinez-Cowles’ video for the song below.