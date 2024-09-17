Between 2000 to 2015, Mates Of State put out eight studio albums, but they’ve been very quiet since then. Today, the indie pop duo of Kori Gardner and Jason Hammel are back with “Somewhere,” their first release in nine years.

Gardner and Hammel have been married since 2001, but “Somewhere” meditates on the all the relationships that came prior, and the odd feeling of understanding that they all helped to create the person you now love: “The last time that I really saw her, committing to someone new/ It’s OK, I’m happy for her/ Even though she thought she blew it,” the duo sing together. “It doesn’t mean I still don’t love them inside this body somewhere.” Watch the music video below.