Sean Combs Denied Bail, Will Remain In Jail Until Sex Trafficking And Racketeering Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested Monday night in Manhattan and pled not guilty Tuesday to all charges in a lengthy indictment for sex trafficking and racketeering. Now, he’s settling into a prison cell for a while. Combs was denied bail by Judge Robyn Tarnofsky, CNN reports, and will remain in federal detention until his trial.

Combs’ team had proposed house arrest after a $50 million bond, a proposal Tarnofsky rejected out of concern that he might be able to continue his criminal behavior under those circumstances. “This is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring,” she said.

Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo says his team will appeal the judge’s decision on bail. “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does,” Agnifilo said outside the courthouse today. “We believe in him wholeheartedly.” While making his case for bail to be allowed, the laywer argued in the courtroom, “Trust is earned and we have earned it.” The bail appeal will take place in the same courtroom Wednesday in front of a different judge.