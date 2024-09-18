Bob Dylan Performed “Desolation Row” For The First Time In Five Years, With A Wrench

News September 18, 2024 5:04 PM By Chris DeVille

That Bob Dylan, always with the zany bits. A few days back, Dylan broke out “All Along The Watchtower,” his most played song ever, for the first time since 2018 — apparently because John Mellencamp, who performs immediately before Dylan at Willie Nelson’s traveling Outlaw Festival, had covered it a few minutes earlier. Tuesday in Buffalo, he performed another iconic song, “Desolation Row,” for the first time since 2019. The arrangement was real quirky, as Dylan’s treatments of his classics tend to be, and this one involved Dylan banging a wrench on his microphone stand for extra percussion. Check out up-close clips and the full performance below.

