LA punks Tube Alloys impressed us with last year’s album Magnetic Point, which drew rampant comparisons to foundational noise merchants like Sonic Youth and OG British post-punk bands like Wire and Swell Maps. They’ve got a new single dropping two weeks from now, and the A-side is online now. “Evil Angels” is a sneering, hard-charging delight that matches its many sick riffs with a huge sing-along chorus. Listen below, and be on the lookout for the enticingly named B-side “Lizard Kingdom.”

<a href="https://tubealloys.bandcamp.com/album/evil-angels">Evil Angels by Tube Alloys</a>

“Evil Angels” b/w “Lizard Kingdom” is out 10/4 on La Vida Es Un Mus. Pre-order it here.