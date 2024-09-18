Tube Alloys – “Evil Angels”

September 18, 2024 By Chris DeVille

LA punks Tube Alloys impressed us with last year’s album Magnetic Point, which drew rampant comparisons to foundational noise merchants like Sonic Youth and OG British post-punk bands like Wire and Swell Maps. They’ve got a new single dropping two weeks from now, and the A-side is online now. “Evil Angels” is a sneering, hard-charging delight that matches its many sick riffs with a huge sing-along chorus. Listen below, and be on the lookout for the enticingly named B-side “Lizard Kingdom.”

“Evil Angels” b/w “Lizard Kingdom” is out 10/4 on La Vida Es Un Mus. Pre-order it here.

