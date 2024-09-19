Bright Eyes Cancel Three Shows Including Riot Fest

After a concerning performance in Cleveland over the weekend, Bright Eyes have canceled their next three shows, including Riot Fest. The beloved indie rock band shared a statement today saying Conor Oberst lost his voice.

“We’re heartbroken to announce that our upcoming record release shows have been canceled,” the statement starts, continuing:

The warm up shows we played earlier this week resulted in Conor losing his voice and, on the advice of doctors, we’ve made the difficult but sensible decision to prioritize rest and recuperation for the remainder of the month.
The affected shows are:

Sept 19 – Brooklyn Steel, NYC
Sept 21 – Riotfest, Chicago
Sept 22 – Steelhouse, Omaha

We’re working hard to reschedule these dates and will keep you updated as soon as we have more info. In the meantime, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Five Dice, All Threes is out on Friday and we couldn’t be more proud of it.

Thank you for your understanding, love, and support. Can’t wait to see you all soon.

Love,
Bright Eyes

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bright Eyes (@brighteyesofficial)

