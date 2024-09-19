Yola is back. The English R&B singer returns today with “Future Enemies,” her first new music in three years, which also serves as the lead single to her November-bound EP My Way.

Backed with some hard-hitting synths,”Future Enemies” is billed as an “anthem for acquaintances” about navigating the early stages of getting to know someone. Yola says in a press release:

There is a moment when you realize you’re not going to get on with someone. They haven’t noticed yet, so you have a unique opportunity to disappear from their lives before they ever realise you were destined to be enemies. It’s a luxury to not have an endless supply of negative memories about someone cause you never made them. “Why don’t we just not!” I choose to save my time for situations, spaces and people that have no ticking timer of inevitable doom, because they don’t see me or centre a reality that does not serve me or my wellbeing. Of course when you’re a woman, culturally black (as well as physically black), dark skinned (and feminine in energy), plus size (and willfully main character in energy), from a whole different continent and living in the west- let’s say you’re going to have to be both vigilant and choosy in life, in love in work. Oh and if you also want to be real, girl!!

You can listen to “Future Enemies” and check out a live studio video for the track below.

My Way is out 11/15 via S-Curve.