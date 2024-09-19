Metallica Announce 2025 North American Tour

It’s been more than a year since Metallica dropped 72 Seasons on us, but the accompanying M72 World Tour shows no signs of slowing down. The metal gods just announced a new run of North American shows for next spring and summer, taking the tour into its third year.

There are a few festival dates mixed in, including Sick New World in Las Vegas and two nights at Sonic Temple in Columbus, but most of these are headline stadium dates. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies open some shows, while Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills open the others. In many cities where Metallica are playing two nights (and bringing back their No Repeat Weekends, playing entirely different setlists at both gigs), one pairing of openers plays one night and the other pairing opens the second night.

Fan club presales begin Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale to follow on Sept. 27. Click here for more ticket info, and check out Metallica’s itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

04/12 Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World @ Las Vegas Festival Grounds

04/19 Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome *

04/24 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *

04/26 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre +

05/01 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

05/03 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium +

05/07 Blacksburg, VA @ Lane Stadium *

05/09 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

05/11 Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple @ Historic Crew Stadium

05/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field +

05/25 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

05/28 Landover, MD @ Northwest Stadium *

05/31 Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium *

06/03 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium *

06/06 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium +

06/08 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium *

06/14 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium *

06/20 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium +

06/22 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *

06/27 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High +

06/29 Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High *

* Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies support

+ Limp Bizkit and Ice Nine Kills support