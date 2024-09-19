The Baltimore artist Katrina Ford has a huge, elemental voice and a long history. She’s led the bands Celebration, Mt. Royal, and Love Life, and she’s collaborated with groups like TV On The Radio and Future Islands. I’m just now learning that she sings backup vocals on “Wolf Like Me,” and if I were Katrina Ford, I would be bragging about that a whole lot more often. Earlier this month, Ford released single called “Dundalk Dungeon.” Today, she announces her upcoming album H.E.A.R.T. and drops another new track.

Judging by its cover art, the title of H.E.A.R.T. seems to be an acronym for “Heart Ember Abuse Resin Trend,” which feels like a bit of a stretch but sure. Katrina Ford recorded the LP with Mogwai/Belle And Sebastian collaborator Tony Doogan, and I really like the new single “Cry Wolf.” It’s a huge, maximalist synthpop jam. Kate Bush comparisons feel too obvious, but what can I say? They fit. Check out “Cry Wolf” and the H.E.A.R.T. tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dundalk Dungeon”

02 “Cry Wolf”

03 “Ready Or Not”

04 “Tinder Nest”

05 “No Canyon”

06 “World On A Wire”

07 “Killing It”

08 “Horses”

09 “Eagle And Dove”

10 “Adonai”

The self-released H.E.A.R.T. is out 11/1.