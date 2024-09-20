The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Ain't - "Teething"

You know the feeling. A wisdom tooth creeping through the gums; a twinge that burns with each attempted bite; a regular cleaning that gets a little too aggressive. There’s something uniquely excruciating about the teeth. London indie rock quintet Ain’t use them as a metaphor in their eerie new single “Teething,” a song that pleads for someone’s reciprocal attention to no avail. Over layered, swirling guitars, vocalist Hanna Baker Darch sings: “You don’t even notice me from the window/ I want to push at where you keep the pain,” evoking something like a stalker hiding in the bushes. Rejection in this case, Ain’t argue, doesn’t feel as much like a gut punch as a blunt, nagging ache. You can try to ignore its effects — but eventually, you gotta suck it up and get that bad tooth checked out. –Abby