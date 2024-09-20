Queen Latifah Biopic In The Works, Co-Produced By Will Smith

A series of hip-hop biopics is coming from Flavor Unit Entertainment, Westbrook Studios, and Jesse Collins Entertainment, according to Deadline. The first one is centered on Queen Latifah, and Will Smith serves as a co-producer.

Along with Smith, other producers include Queen Latifah herself, Shakim Compere, Miguel Melendez, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Charlie Mack. “We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us. Hip Hop’s impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall,” Queen Latifah and Compere said in a statement. “It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives.”

Smith added, “When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special. I’m thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favorite artists and icons. There’s no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years.”