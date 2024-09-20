In July, Vamberator released their debut song “Sleep The Giant Of Sleeps” and announced their first album Age Of Loneliness. The band is made up of Jemaur Tayle of Shelleyan Orphan and the Cure’s former drummer Boris Williams, and today they’re back with the luxurious tune “I Used To Be Lou Reed.”

About the song, Tayle said, “Was I ever Lou Reed? The grime and the crime living beneath my fingernails? Or was I just a tourist? I know I read Hubert Selby and certainly stood out black among the flowers: my collar turned up, wrap around shades. I even spent time with art on the walls. But was I ever actually Lou Reed?”

Williams added, “If he’s not Lou Reed, who is he? And who have I been playing with?”

Age Of Loneliness features contributions from Siouxsie Sioux, Robert Plant, the Cult, Goldfrapp, Charlie Jones, and more. Check out “I Used To Be Lou Reed” below.