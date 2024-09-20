Last month, we honored Flower Face with our revered Artist To Watch title thanks to her enticing Girl Prometheus singles “Valentine,” “Cat’s Cradle,” and “Maniac.” Today, Ruby McKinnon is back with the riveting finale “If I Beg You.”

“I knew ‘If I Beg You’ was going to be the last song because it felt like the turning point,” McKinnon explains. “I built this really beautiful, incredible, inspiring life that I would never give up to go back to what I had before. It starts out sounding like a tape disintegrating, like, audibly falling apart. Then the big part comes in, and it’s this moment of triumph and healing.”

“If I Beg You” proves the versatility that makes Girl Prometheus so hypnotic. Plus, the lyrics are wonderfully scathing, serving as the perfect album closer when she sardonically sings, “Is this a worthy goodbye?” Below, watch the music video directed by McKinnon and Boy Wonder.

Girl Prometheus is out 11/1 on Nettwerk.