Stream Grimes’ New Remix Of Aespa’s “Supernova”

Earlier this year, Aespa unleashed their debut full-length, Armageddon. Their single “Supernova” became a hit, and now Grimes is releasing her remix.

The electronic musician explained the endeavor on X, writing, “Honestly I prob wouldn’t have started producing music again except that my autistic hyper fixation got hijacked by k pop. Friendship ended w Nietzsche, now Æspa is my friend.” On Instagram, she wrote about her remix, “I know I changed the hook but I was so shook by the lyric ‘bring no light of a dying star’ that was casually hidden in there. Felt like it needed a moment.” She also mentioned that she did a remix of Aespa’s “Armageddon” as well, but she’s not sure if they want it.

Check out her remix of “Supernova” below.

I actually did remix Armageddon too, idk if they want it but I could ask I also have a second supernova remix that’s kinda good but my baby destroyed the computer it was on so it’s unmixable — Grimes (@Grimezsz) September 16, 2024