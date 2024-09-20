Stream Indigo De Souza’s Surprise New EP Wholesome Evil Fantasy

Indigo De Souza is a master of magically heart-wrenching yet comforting indie rock with her three albums, 2018’s I Love My Mom, 2021’s Any Shape You Take, and last year’s All Of This Will End. Today, the Asheville musician is dropping a surprise EP, WHOLESOME EVIL FANTASY, on Loma Vista.

WHOLESOME EVIL FANTASY is a foray into experimental territory that takes a break from grappling with heavy topics to revel in ecstasy. “These songs come from the spiciest, most goofy, glitter gloss place in my psyche,” De Souza said in a statement, continuing:

I wasn’t really thinking very hard when I wrote them. I was just having so much fun. I am continuously inspired by the sounds and energy brought by my collaborators, Elliott Kozel and Jesse Schuster. They are always making me laugh and bringing out the silliest version of me. I would not have discovered this new space without them. Listening to these songs fills me with gratitude for the playful musical connection we have, as well as everlasting friendship. My baseline existence can be pretty heavy and complicated, but these songs made me deeply joyous the whole time I was working on them.

Stream the fantastic EP below.





TOUR DATES:

09/21 – Richmond, VA @ Iron Blossom Music Festival

09/23 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/24 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

09/25 – Providence, RI @ Fete Ballroom

09/26 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

09/28 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Festival

09/29 – New York, NY @ All Things Go Festival

10/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Cid

10/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Carolina Daze Festival