Ice-T has seemingly done the impossible (or at least the extremely unlikely): reunited Pink Floyd’s warring factions David Gilmour and Roger Waters in their joint approval for a proposed reimagining of “Comfortably Numb.” According to Rolling Stone, Ice-T approached both men directly after their publisher said no to the idea of Body Count, Ice-T’s heavy-metal outfit, recording a new version with updated lyrics of the classic track.

“When we originally contacted their publisher, they said ‘no,'” Ice-T said. “It was not a diss, but kind of like ‘Pink Floyd doesn’t do samples. They don’t do ads, either.’ We were fucked. I wasn’t going to take the lyrics and put it on another track. I was just going to burn it.”

Ice-T continued in an interview with Rolling Stone: “Once we got to David, he was like, ‘Fuck, yeah. I love this song. I approve it.’ And then Roger listened to it and his only comment was, ‘Who’s singing?’ When he heard it was Ice-T, he approved it.’ To have two people who sit on two opposite sides of the fence agree on a song, that means it must be good.”

Not only did both parties sign off, but Gilmour even asked if he could play guitar on the new track, which will appear on Body Count’s forthcoming album Merciless. Commenting on what “Comfortably Numb” means to him, Ice-T said:

I can turn on and watch the war in Ukraine, or I can watch the Israel situation, and then click off and then start watching sports. Or I could watch a kid get murdered by a cop or somebody come out and shoot their old lady, and then play my video game. We are just kind of numb to everything that’s going on, the starvation in the world, everything. It must have struck a nerve in both of those guys. I don’t think they would have approved it had I made a record like “Comfortable Buns” or some shit.

Listen below.

Merciless is out 11/22 via Century Media Records.