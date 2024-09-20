Rahim Redcar (FKA Christine And The Queens) – “Deep Holes”

Rahim Redcar, the French dance-pop performer formerly known as Christine And The Queens, has announced a new album. Hopecore is set to arrive in one week, on September 27. Along with the announcement is a lead single, “Deep Holes,” which also comes with a video aka “visual poem.”

“Hopecore was made with tears, blood, and mostly an unwavering faith in the raw, pure expression of the soul,” Rahim said in a press release. “Music took here its full prophetic vastness, got wilder, and called for an absolute quest where no one else came in to tamper with intentions. A call of the flesh, a prayer for justice and freedom.”

This comes just a few months after a Christine And The Queens released “rentrer chez moi” and one year after the 20-track PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE. To mark this new career era, Rahim will perform Hopecore in a handful of club dates to be announced soon.

Listen to and watch “Deep Holes” below.

TRACKLIST:

1. “Forgive 8888888”

2. “Elevate”

3. “Ins8de Of Me”

4. “Deep Holes”

5. “Red Birdman Emergency”

6. “Opera – I Understand”

7. “Manuela Danse”

Hopecore is out 9/27 on Because Music.