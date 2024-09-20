The Cure Tease New Song “Alone,” Nov. 1 Release Date

Following a series of postcards and billboards, the Cure have shared a snippet of their new song “Alone” in a semi-convoluted, Easter egg-y fashion. (We’ll still take it, though.) “Alone” is rumored to be the first single on their forthcoming album Songs Of A Lost World. Earlier in the week, fans who connected with the Cure via their official WhatsApp were sent a message with some lyrics: “This is the end of every song we sing.” Today, as a Redditor captured, fans were sent a message asking: “want to hear ‘alone?'” By clicking “YES,” you’d be sent a link to a website with the aforementioned lyrics and “ALONE.” (Others who signed up for the Songs Of A Lost World mailing list were also sent the link.)

When you get to that page, scroll the date down to “I XI MMXXIV” (any other dates will say “try again”). Once you scroll to the right date, you can hear a 15-second snippet of “Alone.” Exciting! And possibly indicating that Songs Of A Lost World will drop on Nov. 1? It would be their first since 2008’s 4:13 Dream.