Axl Rose Joins UFO’s Michael Schenker On New Version Of “Love To Love”

Guitarist Michael Schenker is paying tribute to his time in the ’70s hard-rock band UFO today by releasing a guest-stacked LP titled My Years With UFO. Among the featured players are Dee Snider, Slash, Joe Lynn Turner, Jeff Scott Soto, Stephen Pearcy, and Axl Rose, who sings on the pair’s new version of “Love To Love.”

“Love To Love” first came out in 1977 on UFO’s sixth record, Lights Out. Meanwhile, My Years With UFO is the first of three albums Schenker plans to release under a new record deal with earMUSIC; look for two more LPs come 2025 and 2026.

Earlier this year, UFO frontman Phil Mogg confirmed that the British band had “come to a conclusion.”

Listen to Axl Rose accompanying Michael Schenker on the new version of “Love To Love” below.

My Years With UFO is out now via earMUSIC.