Last month, Sean Nelson, the London singer and producer who records as Ruthven, announced plans to release a debut album. Featuring previously released songs “123 Days,” “Don’t Keep It To Yourself,” and “I Can’t Go There,” Rough & Ready will be out in October. Today, we get another album preview — the funk-driven and soulful “Itch.”

“‘Itch’ was one of the first tracks I wrote but the last I knew was going to be part of the album,” Ruthven explains in a press release. “It all started at the first station at first but evolved over a few years. After the album came together I found that “Itch” fit kinda perfectly as an injection of fun. I had a lot of fun creating it and leaning heavily into Rick James and Cameo-inspired funk — I think that energy comes across in the track.”

Listen to “Itch” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/25 – London, UK @ Peckham Audio [SOLD OUT]

11/09 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noir

11/30 – Dublin, IE @ Bello Bar

Rough & Ready is out 10/25 on Paul Institute/XL Recordings.