Scottish house DJ Chris Lake has teamed up with Disclosure on an intense new dance track, “in2minds,” which the duo technically previewed live last May during a B2B set with Mochakk at Cercle Festival.

“This was a fun and natural collaboration for me,” Lake said in a release. “We made ‘in2minds’ the first day we got in the studio together. Disclosure and I are both pretty technical and with this song it feels like we kind of flexed on each other a little bit. The result is the collaboration of two minds.”

Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence adds: “I’ve been a fan of Chris’s work since discovering his track ‘Piano Hand,’ and only recently discovered we’ve been neighbours in LA for a few years now. When we finally connected, our first time working together led to this track ‘in2minds,’ a fast-paced, bass-heavy 808 driving track with a nice blend of each of our styles & vibes in there. This is just the first of a few bits we have cooking. I hope you all enjoy this one.”

Listen to “in2minds” below.