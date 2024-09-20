UV-TV announced a new album The Optimistic Wrench in late August and simultaneously shared its title track. Today, the Gainesville-born, Brooklyn-based band is back with another album preview. “Pale Blue Island” is a dreamy, feedback-filled song that sounds like it could easily have been performed at the Roadhouse in the closing scenes of Twin Peaks: The Return.

Guitarist and songwriter Ian Burns adds: “‘Pale Blue Island’ was written entirely in bed on an Omnichord late at night. The lyrics are a reflection of someone breaking up with their home planet for something better and new. It’s an environmentally aware song, stylistically evocative of Beach Boys’ ‘Surf’s Up.'”

Listen and watch its Zoe Camina-directed video below.

The Optimistic Wrench is out 10/11 on PaperCup/No Non Fiction.