Nicki Minaj Mocks Laid Off Atlantic Records Staff, Apologizes For Stomping On Cameraman, Announces New Album

Last month, a Nicki Minaj fan sued her for slander. Now, the controversial rapper has sparked controversy by mocking the laid off Atlantic Records staff and stomping on a cameraman.

A wave of layoffs at Atlantic began on Thursday, and Minaj responded by tweeting, “Dear fired executives & A&R’s: Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring. Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt,” referring to her record label. Then, on Friday she tweeted a video of her stomping on a cameraman, writing in the caption, “This is one of the craziest things we’ve ever captured. Yall plz look @ this.” She later apologized on Instagram explaining the cameraman was her photographer, Alex Loucas (Grizz), and that she thought he was a “peeping tom.”

This follows her album announcement on Sunday. About the LP, she wrote:

Dear Barbz, IMPORTANT #GagCity ANNOUNCEMENT: Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I’ve decided to do a brand new album. I’ll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The “anxiety” song] for the remainder of the tour tho…and I’ll announce the new date within the next couple weeks. The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album.

Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I’ll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries. 🎀 PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done. TRUST ME BARBZ. IM SO EXCITED. BLESSED. LOVED (by the Barbz) & fortunately (for the Barbz & me), I’ve learned A LOT since 12/08/23. PF2 means so much to me. As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it’s just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren’t aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order, etc. So to honor that, I’m going to give it the respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work & not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion). This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3. I’ll be hitting the stage shortly in #GagCityBIRMINGHAM @TYGA

just came off stage. let’s go!!!!!!!! After tonight…

Next stop = DALLAS!!!!!!!!!!!! Love, onika

