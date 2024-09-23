Macklemore Shares Sequel To Pro-Palestine Song, Says “Fuck America” Onstage In Seattle

It’s been almost a year since Israel launched its retaliatory campaign of genocide in Gaza, and with every passing day, it becomes more obvious that neither major American political party has any intention to pressure Israel to end it. For this entire time, the Seattle rapper Macklemore has been a vocal supporter of Palestine. In a march on Washington last year, Macklemore became arguably the first mainstream celebrity to use the term “genocide” to describe what Israel’s doing. A few months ago, Macklemore released his song “Hind’s Hall” in solidarity with Palestinian people and with the student protesters who briefly took over and renamed Columbia University’s Hamilton Hall in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl who was murdered with her family. Now, Macklemore has made a sequel to “Hind’s Hall.”

Macklemore’s new single “Hind’s Hall 2,” which came out on Saturday, is a benefit for UNRWA USA, a nonprofit dedicated to helping Palestinian refugees. The song features the Palestinian-American singer Anees and the Gaza-born rapper MC Abdul, as well as the LA Palestinian Kids Choir and Lifted! Youth Gospel Choir. Palestinian-American comedian and author Amer Zahr plays oud. Macklemore’s verse appears at the end of the song, and it includes some pointed words: “Long live the resistance if there’s something to resist/ Had enough of you motherfuckers murdering little kids/ PC for a minute, I was tryna be a bridge/ But there’ll never be freedom by pleading with Zionists… Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you’re listening/ But stop sending money and weapons, or you ain’t winning Michigan/ We uncommitted, and hell no we ain’t switching positions/ Because the whole world turned Palestinian.” Listen below.

At a performance in Seattle over the weekend, Macklemore performed “Hinds Hall 2” live for the first time, and he also said, “Fuck America.” That’ll probably become a talking point for somebody somewhere, but how else are we supposed to feel right now?