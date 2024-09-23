Something In The Way Announces 2025 Lineup With Slowdive, Soccer Mommy, American Football, & More
Back in 2016, Run For Cover Records threw a festival at New York’s Webster Hall called Something In The Way. This winter, the fest will return in a new city, this time co-presented by the Bowery Presents — which, like RFC, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
The revived Something In The Way will go down Feb. 1 and 2 at Roadrunner in Boston, and the inaugural lineup is quite impressive. Headliners include Slowdive, Balance And Composure, Soccer Mommy, and American Football, but there are plenty of other eye-popping names down the bill, starting with hometown heroes Fiddlehead. Also on deck: Mannequin Pussy, Militarie Gun, Sweet Pill, Anxious, One Step Closer, Ovlov, Glare, Enumclaw, Sadurn, Gouge Away, Mini Trees, Great Grandpa, Dazy, Wishy, My Fictions, and Women In Peril, with more to be announced later.
As for tickets, you can register here for a presale that runs from this Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. General public onsale begins this Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. ET.
LINEUP:
Slowdive
Balance and Composure
Soccer Mommy
American Football
Fiddlehead
Mannequin Pussy
Militarie Gun
Sweet Pill
Anxious
One Step Closer
Ovlov
Glare
Enumclaw
Sadurn
Gouge Away
Mini Trees
Great Grandpa
Dazy
Wishy
My Fictions
Women In Peril