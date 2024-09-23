Megadeth Say Peter Frampton Is “Talking Out [His] Ass” About Show Cancelations

In the market for some low-grade rock beef involving Megadeth and Peter Frampton? A few days ago, the two artists both canceled shows at the Richmond, VA venue Virginia Credit Union Live! at Richmond Raceway, which has led to an irritable exchange between them.

Megadeth were set to play the raceway on Sept. 15 but called off the show that day due to, as they put it on their social media accounts, “unexpected and unpredictable circumstances.” Two days later, on Sept. 17, Frampton scrapped his own scheduled gig at the same venue, citing “unforeseen circumstances” in a Facebook post of his own. As Blabbermouth notes, while performing at the Met in Philadelphia on Sept. 19, Frampton told the crowd his Richmond show was canceled due to structural damage caused by Megadeth’s soundcheck:

So, we had a show canceled the other day because of weather. And also Megadeth did a soundcheck, I think a couple of days before our show, and after they finished their soundcheck, there was structural damage to the stage. I’m not blaming them — could have been another band — but it looks pretty like it. So, sorry, Megadeth. I had to rat on you.

Now Megadeth have issued a press release disputing Frampton’s account, arguing that a member of their crew who was tasked with installing their lighting rig discovered the damage before he even started setting up. Here’s how a rep for the band explains what happened:

MEGADETH did not even get a chance to sound check at all in Richmond, Virginia contrary to what Peter Frampton reports. MEGADETH’s rigger was in the venue’s steel grid system above the stage getting ready to hang the lights when he noticed there was damage to the venue’s grid. He pointed this out immediately to the promoters and the venue. It was determined that it was unsafe for MEGADETH to hang their production or put the band on stage at the risk of in-house grid failure to support the weight of the touring lighting and sound which could fall on the band, crew members, or audience, as it could cause serious injury or death. Therefore, MEGADETH, the local promoter, the venue, and booking agents had no other option than to cancel the show.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine included his own personal statement: “It seems Frampton was misinformed about our show being canceled. The decision was purely based on safety. It’s disappointing when someone you admire talks out their ass about you.”

Will Frampton fess up to ass-talking, or will he come forward with evidence proving that Megadeth were indeed responsible for damaging the Richmond rafters? Stay tuned, rock fans.