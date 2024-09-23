Military Genius – “Window To The Soul”

New Music September 23, 2024 6:11 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, Bryce Cloghesy of Crack Cloud and N0V3L announced the sophomore Military Genius album Scarred For Life. The Joshua Tree-based musician released the lead single “Deep Web,” and now he’s back with its follow-up, “Window To The Soul.”

“‘Window To The Soul’ reflects on trauma and its after-effects, exploring how the past can distort and reshape the present,” Cloghesy explains. “Attempting to explain what has happened takes us further away from understanding. Like looking through curved glass, each perspective reshapes and challenges our notion of objective truth. This life is a house of mirrors, and sometimes getting lost is the point. In that moment of desperation, logic is irrelevant. All that is left is feeling.”

The R&B-tinged tune is ruminative and murky; listen below.

Scarred For Life is out 11/1 via Unheard Of Hope.

