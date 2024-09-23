Man Who Sent His Son To Murder PnB Rock Sentenced To 31 Years To Life In Prison

In September 2022, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at a Roscoe’s House Of Chicken ‘N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Last month, Freddie Lee Trone was found guilty on all charges, including felony murder, robbery, and conspiracy. Today, he was sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.

Freddie Lee Trone sent his son Tremont to rob and murder the 30-year-old born Rakim Hasheem Allen. Tremont received a sentence of 12 years in prison after being found guilty of robbery and conspiracy. He was 17 at the time of the murder.

Following the verdict, PnB Rock’s mother Deanna Allen told Rolling Stone, “I’m elated. I wanted to jump up and scream, ‘Hallelujah.’ I’m so happy it was quick. We got justice for Rakim. I feel better knowing they’ll be in jail for a long time.”