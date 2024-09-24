Lily Collins Picks Her Favorite Phil Collins Song, Can’t Name A Genesis Song

Lily Collins has mentioned before that she wasn’t super close with her dad growing up. She does not have a ton of early memories of his band Genesis, either, because they first broke up when she was 11. A lot of her dad’s most famous music was released before she was even born. But during the Emily In Paris star’s recent guest visit on Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen couldn’t help but ask: What’s Lily Collins’ favorite Phil Collins song?

“Probably ‘In The Air Tonight’… I don’t know, there’s too many,” Lily answered, to which Cohen followed up: “Do you have a favorite Genesis song?”

“The funny thing is that I have these memories as a kid of songs that I don’t know if they’re actually real,” Lily explained. “Because they were in my head as I was maybe in the womb. But then when I went to the first Genesis concert that I actually remembered as an adult, there were songs that came on that I went, ‘That’s a real song?’ I thought that was just a melody in my head. It was really weird.”

Sometimes it’s smart to just play it safe with your interview answers. See the clip below.