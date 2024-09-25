Jeff Buckley’s Memphis House Becoming A “Tribute” Airbnb

Last month, the American Football house was put up on Airbnb, along with an early Beatles venue. Now, Jeff Buckley’s Memphis home is joining them on the app, according to Commercial Appeal.

Real estate agent and concert booker David Lorrison told the daily newspaper, “I want this to be in homage to him, but not like a hipster’s Graceland.” He is working with developer Eric Goode, who purchased the property for $143,800 in March. Developers say it should be ready by Thanksgiving.

“Nobody in Memphis was paying attention to the house. But when you look online, you see people are coming here from all over. They drive for miles to make videos of the house and trace Jeff’s steps in Memphis,” Lorrison explained, saying the two-bedroom house had been vacant for around a year and left to molder, without gas, water, or electricity.

The project arrives shortly after 30 year anniversary of his seminal album Grace, as well as the renewed interest in the late singer-songwriter on TikTok. Lover, you should’ve come over to my Airbnb.