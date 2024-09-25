Chappell Roan Clarifies Stance On 2024 Presidential Election

Last week, The Guardian ran an interview with Chappell Roan in which she expressed disinterest in endorsing a candidate for the 2024 presidential election, saying there’s “problems on both sides.” The internet has been angry since, and the rising pop star clarified her stance in a new TikTok.

“I have encouraged people to use critical thinking skills, learn about what they’re voting for, learn about who they’re voting for, and ask questions and it’s being completely taken out of context, per usual,” she began, continuing:

There is nuance to what I say in interviews and I think it’s important that people use critical thinking. I think it’s important for me to question authority and question world leaders and question myself, question my algorithm, question if some person that tweeted something about someone else is even true. It’s important to question because that’s how I think we move forward. This is my third election in voting and the world is changing so rapidly and I want to be part of the generation that changes things for good because we need it. If you come to my shows, if you read my full interviews, if you literally know anything about me and for what I stand for, you know that this is not lip service, this is not virtue signaling, that my actions have always paved the way for my project and the people who really know me. Actions speak louder than words and actions speak louder than an endorsement.

Here’s the full quote that a lot of people are just not reading: “‘I have so many issues with our government in every way,’ she says. ‘There are so many things that I would want to change so feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.’ The change she wants to see in the US in this election year, she says instantly, is ‘trans rights. They cannot have cis people making decisions for trans people, period.’”

So, hear it from my mouth if you’re still wondering. No, I’m not voting for Trump and yes, I will always question those in power and those making decisions over other people and I will stand up for what’s right and what I believe in and it’s always at the forefront of my project and I’m sorry that you fell for the clickbait.