Mark Lanegan Tribute Concert Announced With Josh Homme, Dave Gahan, Chrissie Hynde, & More

In 2022, Mark Lanegan, the solo artist and former Screaming Trees leader, passed away at the age of 57. Even among his peers, Lanegan was often revered as a kind of mythic figure. Later this year, some of Lanegan’s friends, peers, and collaborators will gather at the Roundhouse in London to pay tribute.

The Mark Lanegan tribute show, billed as “Mark Lanegan – A Celebration,” goes down 12/5 at the Roundhouse, and its lineup reflects how much respect Lanegan commanded and how ready he was to collaborate with artists. Lanegan was a frequent Queens Of The Stone Age collaborator and part-time member of the band, and QOTSA members Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen will be on hand at the Roundhouse. Another big Lanegan collaborator is Afghan Whigs leader Greg Dulli. Dulli and Lanegan worked together as the Gutter Twins, and they released the great 2008 album Saturnalia. Dulli will perform at the tribute. So will frequent Lanegan collaborators like guitarist Duke Garwood and downtempo duo Soulsavers, who will lead the house band.

Other performers at the Mark Lanegan tribute include Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan, the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, the Kills’ Allison Mosshart, and Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie. If you’re a leathery rock veteran and you’re not planning to be at the Roundhouse on that night, perhaps you should rearrange your schedule.