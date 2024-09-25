Big-deal Australian country star Keith Urban seems to sincerely love present-day pop music. A few months ago, Urban covered Ariana Grande’s “We Can’t Be Friends,” which he said was his “absolute current obsession song.” Earlier this week, Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman were in the house at a Mk.gee show in Nashville. And during a Tonight Show appearance last night, Urban busted out a banjo to cover Sabrina Carpenter’s summer jam “Espresso.”

Keith Urban was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night to promote his new album High and to perform his song “Chuck Taylors.” During an interview with Fallon, Urban talked about his habit of covering pop songs: “You can do any well-written song in almost any style.” In an obviously pre-planned bit, Urban mentioned “Espresso,” Fallon handed him a banjo, and Urban played his version of “Espresso.” Below, watch Urban’s performances of “Espresso” — it’s at the 7:13 mark — and “Chuck Taylors.”

High is out now on Hit Red/Capitol Nashville. Sabrina Carpenter covers plenty of other people’s songs, too, and her current Short N’ Sweet Tour will include a different cover song every night. At the Columbus tour opener earlier this week, she sang ABBA’s “Mamma Mia.”