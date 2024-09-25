Nick Drake’s Pink Moon is an endlessly renewable resource — an album you can always go back to and expect to feel the same melancholic comforts, as well as one that tends to spawn some excellent covers. Today we get one of those courtesy of Portland genre jumper quickly, quickly. The artist born Graham Jonson has recorded a gorgeous rendition of Pink Moon closing track “From The Morning,” one that taps into the original’s organic spirit while adding quite a few modern production flourishes.

Johnson posted this statement on Bandcamp:

From the morning is easily in my top 3 songs of all time. I remember the first time I heard it, immediately falling in love with the chord progression and the profundity of the lyrics. The lyrics seem almost prophetic given his life, career and resurgence after his death. It became my comfort song, I could listen to it in any situation and attach it to anything I was feeling or going through. I learned it on guitar and would play it for hours in my room. When Ghostly suggested I do a cover, I knew I had to do this song. It poured out of me so easily! I knew the song by heart already and was able to make the entire thing in like 4 hours. I didn’t want to change too much about the song because the original is perfect as it is, but I also wanted to add some more production elements to make it feel new and fresh. I hope that it can introduce the song and Nick Drake to people who might not be familiar with his music or read his story before, as I truly believe he is one of the greatest and most fascinating songwriters to ever exist. I am truly honored to have a small square in the quilt of his legacy, and I hope I did it justice.

The cover arrives ahead of some quickly, quickly tour dates, which you can find below along with the music.

TOUR DATES:

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt Theater

10/04 – Vernon, BC @ BBDB’s

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/13 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

10/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Bar

10/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

10/24 – Richmond, VA @ Get Tight Lounge

10/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Silk City

10/27 – Brooklyn NY @ Baby’s All Right

10/29 – Montreal, QC @ Quai des Brumes

10/30 – Toronto, ON @The Baby G

11/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/02 – Chicago, IL@ Cobra Lounge

11/03 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake