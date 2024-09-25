Yesness – “Not So Sorry Now Are You?”

If you’ve heard the music of Damon Che before, you probably heard his drumming as the founding member of math rock pioneers Don Caballero. Today, he’s announced a new band called Yesness, which comprises him and Kristian Dunn of post-rock duo El Ten Eleven. Their debut album See You At The Solipsist Convention arrives in November, and as a preview, we get to hear the lead single “Not So Sorry Now Are You?” today.

Che and Dunn met virtually in April 2023 after a connection via Joyful Noise Recording’s founder and curator Karl Hofstetter. The pair traded countless text messages, song ideas, and demos for eight months before finally meeting in person for the first time at the recording studio. But the slow-burning “Not So Sorry Now Are You?” sounds way more in-sync than you might expect of a song created by two people half a country apart from each other, layering Che’s complex, ever-shifting drum patterns with funky bass and a piano breakdown. Listen to it and see the tracklist for See You At The Solipsist Convention below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Not So Sorry Now Are You?”

02 “Occasional Grape?”

03 “Nice Walrus”

04 “If You Say So”

05 “People Don’t Like It When You Call Them Ace”

06 “Fire, When It’s Broken”

07 “Your Reverb Is Showing”

08 “Horror Snuggle”

09 “You Didn’t Need Those Pencils Did You?”

10 “There’s No One on Board”

11 “See Through Wolf Costume”

12 “Non-incredible Visitor”

See You At The Solipsist Convention is out 11/22 via Joyful Noise.