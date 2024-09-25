Electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith is teaming up with Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard for a new EP titled Neptunes. The title track is the first preview, and it’s a mind-bending, ecstatic journey.

“I loved what the rhythm made me feel when I first heard it,” Smith says of the song. “I actually thought he was tapping into Neptune as a planet, and the qualities I felt it possesses. So my side of things brought out more space-themed sounds as a result.”

Below, watch the equally disorienting music video, directed by Aron Sanchez-Baranda.

TRACKLIST:

01 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith & Joe Goddard – “Neptunes”

02 Joe Goddard – “Rapid Fire” (Feat. Laima)

03 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Around You”

04 Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “Around You” (Joe Goddard Remix)

05 Joe Goddard – “Rapid Fire” (Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Remix)

Neptunes is out 11/22 on the Domino imprint Smugglers Way.