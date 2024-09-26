Open Head are an experimental quartet out of New York’s Hudson Valley, drawing inspiration all across the board between punk, no-wave, noise, hip-hop, and electronic music. They’ve shared the stage with a bunch of other bands we like — Water From Your Eyes, Dummy, Show Me The Body, Wand, and Cola, to name a few — and today, they’ve announced their signing to Wharf Cat. Their first release on the label is the new single “Catacomb.”

“Catacomb” came about after vocalist/guitarist Jared Ashdown and bassist Jonathan McCarthy decided to forego their usual instruments in favor of synths, processed sounds, and trigger pads. Its lyrics were inspired by Sadegh Hedayat’s 1937 novel The Blind Owl, which explores how politics and systemic oppression affect individuals’ wellbeing. The song feels anxious and ominous, with an industrial-rock groove. Listen to it below.