I’d argue that Antics benefitted from a curious discrepancy between the perception of Interpol Music and Interpol itself. In 2004, no one could possibly call Turn On The Bright Lights underrated, but there’s an argument that Interpol were. In the same breath that people would describe their debut as a visionary, decade-defining instant classic, there was a skeptical undertone suggesting it happened in spite of the people who made it. They bought low on Joy Division and Chameleons UK and Echo And The Bunnymen stock and sold high to people who weren’t around for the original article. They were a pure product of their environment, arriving at just the right distance from 9/11 for their elegiac NYC boosterism and their softcore S&M to satisfy media narratives of What America Needs To Heal. There were the countless Carlos D rumors and, hey, maybe we’ll look back on Paul Banks’ lyrics as being actually quite dumb and not profound.

About those lyrics…in 2021, Pitchfork ran an infamous “Rescored” column that knocked Turn On The Bright Lights down from a 9.5 to a 7.0. Once instrumental in establishing the website’s tastemaking reputation, Interpol’s debut was deemed to be at the level of the most recent Post Malone and Killer Mike albums. “Obviously no one listens to garage-rock revival bands for the lyrics,” they wrote, which sorta gives away the game as a literal and figurative settling of scores. Does this rule extend to the Strokes’ “Someday” or White Stripes’ “Same Boy You’ve Always Known”? Every Arctic Monkeys song? Since when are Interpol garage-rock revival? Either way, their take in 2021 wasn’t that uncommon in 2002: “There was something about how poetic and dour they thought they were that drove me nuts.”

Few critics can resist the temptation to project intention onto artists, and Interpol certainly encouraged that “poetic and dour” reading with the suits and the grandiose reverb and the “Stella Was A Diver And She Was Always Down” of it all. But any band that cares that much about presenting a certain image has to be self-aware about it. And I’d argue that Antics’ greatest triumph is proving that people misunderstood or just willfully ignored Interpol’s sense of humor. Maybe it wasn’t meant to be that deep.

Antics lacked more obvious, superficial forms of audacity — “electronic elements,” a newfound interest in krautrock, etc. — preferring to add in notes of doo-wop organ (“Next Exit”) and psychedelic Motown (the swirling strings of “Length Of Love”) that spoke to their origins palling around at Manhattan hotspots like Pyramid and Bar 13 that played soul music to indie kids. As evidenced by Paul Banks’ future endeavors, there was far more going on beneath the hood than mere post-punk cosplay.

But Antics tried a more subtle and daring angle to defy expectations: imagining how people might’ve received Turn On The Bright Lights if it didn’t have “NYC.” You know, the emotional core of the record, the one that R.E.M. saw fit to cover, the song that drove countless people who otherwise never gave a fuck about Manhattan hipsters to tears. Plenty of Interpol songs sounded serious, but “NYC” made them sound important, less like Joy Division, maybe more like U2. But what if “Obstacle 1” went straight into “PDA” and then “Say Hello To The Angels”? This is what the kids might’ve called “indie sleaze” if that term existed in 2002.

Indeed, lead single “Slow Hands,” while reprising an image of emotional baggage from “Obstacle 1,” played as delirious death disco, reflecting Interpol’s current status as a midway point between Franz Ferdiand and the Killers on iPod Minis. “The subway she is a porno,” that was somehow an expression of the heavy-hearted civic pride that many New Yorkers felt in 2002. “I was in that weird, college-age headspace, and that was one of those ways to make a heavy-handed generalization about an aspect of culture,” Banks explained in 2012, before revealing his true intentions. “The point with a lot of the [lyrics] is for listeners to go: ‘What the fuck does he mean?'” And so, two years later, rid of his undergrad pretensions, Banks is free to watch the “pole dance of the stars” and hammily declare, “You make me wanna pick up a guitar, and celebrate the myriad ways that I love you.”

While Turn On The Bright Lights was inextricable from its surroundings, and was lent an added veneer of authenticity and urgency by those surroundings, Antics is simply an elegantly wasted post-punk pop record existing entirely within Interpol World. It’s a place where Paul Banks’ five-dollar words are the only currency — and like most foreign languages, it contains plenty of rich phrases that don’t entirely translate to English. Banks is no longer running into bearded Polish outlaws and unstable butchers and catatonic sex toy lovers, the characters you only meet on the Lower East Side. He’s now parking a damn yacht at the Himbodome on “Take You On A Cruise” — “Time is like a broken watch/ I get money like Fred Astaire.”