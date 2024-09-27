Watch Julien Baker Debut Another New Song “High In The Basement”

Earlier this week, Julien Baker debuted a new song called “Middle Children” at her tour’s opening night in Chicago. The singer-songwriter and boygenius member also debuted another new tune titled “High In The Basement” on the second night (also in Chicago) on Tuesday.

The song is upbeat but moving, full of poignant lyrics, like, “Wanna show you the shape of my heart/ Not have to explain it.” Meanwhile, she got a tattoo backstage on Wednesday right behind her ear. See that below, along with her performance of “High In The Basement.”